Guy Fieri Launches New Burger Across Carnival Cruise Line Fleet

Starting today, guests sailing on any Carnival Cruise Line ship can enjoy a new Funderstruck Nacho Burger created by chef, restaurateur and Carnival partner Guy Fieri, according to a press release.

Available only at Guy’s Burger Joints across the Carnival fleet for a limited time, the Funderstruck Nacho Burger is comprised of a toasted brioche bun, the chef’s famed 80/20 burger patty, donkey sauce and super melty cheese, and stacked with nacho seasoning, borracho beans, crispy corn tortilla strips, fried jalapenos and fresh pico de gallo.

Carnival said that Fieri also introduced Fully Loaded Fundertots, which are now available for a limited time at Guy's Pig & Anchor Bar-B-Que Smokehouse Brewhouse aboard the Carnival Horizon, Carnival Panorama and Mardi Gras.

Other popular menu items at Guy’s Burger Joint include The Plain Jane, The Straight Up, The Pig Patty, The Ringer, and The Chilius Maximus. And at Guy’s Pig & Anchor Smokehouse Brewhouse, guests can enjoy a smokehouse experience, from music and beers brewed on board to the most real-deal barbequed brisket, pulled pork and more, all smoked onboard the ships across the Carnival Cruise Line fleet.