Princess Cruises Launches $1 Deposit Offer

Princess Cruises is currently offering on 2022 and 2023 voyages on sale where guests can take advantage of a new $1 deposit offer, running June 30 - July 5, 2022.

This means cruisers who reserve their sailings to worldwide destinations by July 5, don’t have to pay the remaining balance until 90 days before their trip, when deposits typically range between $100 - $800 at the time of booking.

Plus, cruisers can take advantage of the current summer savings offer of up to 40% on 2022 voyages and 25% on 2023 sailings, the company said, in apress release.

Sample cruise fares per person, based on double occupancy include:

7-Day Canada & New England on Enchanted Princess (October 22, 2022), starting at $799

7-Day Western Caribbean with Mexico on Ruby Princess (January 8, 2023), starting at $499

7-Day Classic California Coast on Royal Princess (October 23, 2022), starting at $449

7-Day Baja Peninsula & Sea of Cortez on Diamond Princess (October 16, 2022), starting at $419

7-Day Alaska Voyage of the Glaciers on Grand Princess (May 6, 2023), starting at $499

7-Day Mediterranean with France & Italy on Enchanted Princess (April 15, 2023), starting at $849

This offer applies to cruises up to 55 days, and those in which final payment is required are not eligible. All cruise prices are per person, based on double occupancy. The $1 deposit sale runs June 30, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. PT through July 5, 2022, and is available to residents 21 years of age and older of the United States & D.C., Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Bermuda, according to a company press release.