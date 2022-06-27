Whitewater

Carnival Corp. Doesn’t Dismiss Idea of Selling Brands

Seabourn Odyssey

Following speculation that Carnival Corporation is in discussion to sell Seabourn earlier this year, President and CEO Arnold Donald had a chance to respond to rumors on the company’s second quarter and business update call on June 24.

Donald didn’t dismiss the idea.

“Well, we’re very pleased with our portfolio of brands,” Donald said.

“Having said that, our job is always to keep an open mind and do what’s best for the shareholders," he continued. "And so we would absolutely, again, evaluate any and all options. But we’re only going to do what makes sense for the shareholders given our projections of opportunity given the portfolio we have.”

