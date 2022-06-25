Celebrity Infinity Marks Return of Royal Caribbean Group’s Entire Fleet

The Celebrity Infinity is welcoming guests back today in Florida, marking the return of the entire Royal Caribbean Group fleet.

As the last vessel to resume service across the group’s five brands, the Celebrity Cruises’ vessel is launching a summer season in the Caribbean and Bahamas.

Sailing from Port Everglades, the premium ship is set to offer an alternating schedule of seven-night Western and Eastern Caribbean cruises through late November.

Marking the vessel’s return after a two-year hiatus, the Western Caribbean itinerary includes calls in Cozumel and Belize. Before returning to Florida, the Infinity also visits Key West and Bimini.

In addition to also sailing to Key West and Bimini, the Eastern Caribbean cruise features stops in Grand Turk and Puerto Plata.

Following the Caribbean program, the Infinity is set to offer a 14-night positioning cruise to Brazil.

Departing in November, the itinerary links Fort Lauderdale to Rio de Janeiro, with visits to Antigua, St. Maarten, Barbados, Salvador and Búzios.

The vessel is then offering a series of itineraries in South America, visiting not only Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Chile, but also Antarctica and the Falkland Islands.

In 2023, the 1,950-guest ship is set to spend the entire year in Europe, offering year-round itineraries in the Mediterranean for the first time.

Built in France, the Celebrity Infinity originally entered service in 2001. Second in a series of four ships known as the Millennium Class, the 90,000-ton cruise ship was subjected to a major refit in 2015.

At the time, it received a new open-air lounge called Rooftop Terrace, in addition to Celebrity’s signature specialty steakhouse, the Mediterranean-inspired Tuscan Grille.

Part of a $16 million refresh plan, the refurbishment also saw significant work on the ship’s suites, which received new furniture, marble surfaces, carpeting, drapes, and bed linens.

With the Infinity now in service, Celebrity’s entire 15-ship is now in service again across Europe and the Americas.

As one of the first major operators to welcome guests back after the pandemic pause, the premium brand first resumed revenue service in the Caribbean, in June 2021.

Later that month, Celebrity marked the return of cruising to the United States with the Celebrity Edge sailing from Port Everglades.

Gradually adding ships back into service, the company later returned to Northern Europe, Alaska, the Galapagos, the Mediterranean and more.