Unnamed Party Reportedly ‘Bid Aggressively’ For Crystal Serenity

With the two Crystal Cruises ocean-going ships now sold to A&K Travel Group, the travel company owned by Geoffrey Kent and Heritage (the holding company chaired by Manfredi Lefebvre d'Ovidio), questions remain as to who else may have been interested in acquiring the two vessels.

The Symphony sold for a good deal at $25 million, according to industry sources talking to Cruise Industry News.

Meanwhile, the Serenity sold at what was believed to be a premium at $103 million, and the unround number suggests there may have been multiple suitors for the ship.

Sources familiar with the sale told Cruise Industry News that multiple cruise lines inspected both ships pier side in the Bahamas recently, and that Serenity was more appealing due to it being eight years newer, leading to more interest in the ship and more bids.

A source said one party that bid unsuccessfully was aggressive in its approach and pushed the price up, but ultimately lost out to the $103 million bid from A&K.

The Serenity was also said to be more up to date on class surveys, although both ships will get drydocked with big refurbishments before debuting for a revived Crystal Cruises in 2023.