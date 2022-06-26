Norwegian Cruise Line Adds Asia Itineraries for 2023-2024 Season

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Jewel will return to Asia for the 2023-2024 cruise season, her second consecutive one in the area, with 12 sailings ranging from 10 to 12 days, and a 16-day “Extraordinary Journey” from Seattle, Washington to Tokyo, Japan, according to a press release.

The 2,376-guest Norwegian Jewel is set to visit several different ports during the season which will operate from October 2023 to March 2024. The ship will call on the ports of Tokyo and Yokohama in Japan, Taipei (Keelung) in Singapore, Kuala Lumpur’s Port Klang in Malaysia, Bangkok’s Laem Chabang in Thailand, Benoa in Bali, and Seoul’s Incheon in South Korea, as per the Norwegian Cruise Line. Her 16-day repositioning cruise from Seattle to Tokyo via Alaska is first in line before making stops across a wide range of ports throughout Asia.

Additionally, Norwegian Cruise Line will launch new itineraries in the Asia continent that visit the ports of Hualien, Salomague, Boracay, and Puerto Princesa. These itineraries will include fewer than two sea days per cruise, several late departures, and overnight calls in Singapore, Osaka, and Phuket, Thailand. The majority of cruises are open-jaw, enabling guests to complete their journey with land exploration in various locations.

"We’re thrilled to return to Asia and to reaffirm our commitment to one of the most sought-after cruise destinations around the world,” Norwegian Cruise Line President and CEO Harry Sommer said. “We couldn’t be more pleased to make our long-awaited return to this uniquely diverse and culturally rich region with Norwegian Jewel, a ship we already know is incredibly popular in Asia.”

Along with experiencing various parts of Asia, guests on the Norwegian Jewel will have access to a wide range of onboard amenities, such as bars, lounges, and an outdoor sports facility.