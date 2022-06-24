TUI Group to Name New CEO

The TUI Group has announced that Sebastian Ebel will be named the new CEO, effective October 1, 2022. He is currently Chief Financial Officer. Ebel will succeed Fritz Joussen who has served as CEO for the past 10 years.

As a member of the group’s executive board, TUI said that Ebel has been responsible for the strategic growth areas of hotels, cruises and other activities, and developed them into the group's most profitable segments.

Joussen became CEO in 2013 just as the group was on the brink of being split up and restructured it and gave TUI its current future-proof shape, according to a prepared statement, which described the transformation as a success story.

Joussen is further credited with leading TUI safely through the pandemic and laying the foundation for profitable growth again. TUI is now said to be more global, efficient and digital than ever before.

When the pandemic in spring 2020 turned TUI into a company without a business virtually overnight, all the attention was focused on one goal: rescuing TUI, the company stated. The immediate crisis management, which was about ensuring the Group's continued survival, has now been completed. There is now a high level of liquidity and the operating business is back. A strong summer is expected with travel almost at the level of 2019.