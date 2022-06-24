UNWTO and MSC Foundation Set For Global Youth Tourism Summit

The MSC Foundation announced today that it is partnering with the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) as main sponsor of its first Global Youth Tourism Summit, bringing a wide range of stimulating experiences and resources to this landmark initiative, which will be held in Sorrento, Italy, from the June 27 to July 3, according to a press release.

The inaugural Global Youth Tourism Summit will be centered on the theme of International Sustainable Tourism and how the Sustainable Development Goals interact with tourism.

The initiative builds on the recognition that sustainable development and peace cannot be achieved unless we involve young people and create the conditions for them to reach and unleash their full potential, said a press release.

Aiming to help children and youth contribute to building a sector that combines sustainability, culture, gastronomy, innovation and climate action, the Summit will provide them with a unique platform for sharing and discussing their innovative ideas, visions and proposals for the future of sustainable tourism.

High-level representatives of the UNWTO, other leading institutions and local and national government will be present, together with industry experts, celebrities and the media.

The MSC Foundation through the MSC Group will be contributing a varied spectrum of initiatives and joint activities to enrich the program for the 130 youth representatives from over 60 countries, including a one-day training course and morning field trip.

The one-day training course, Shipping and Tourism as Drivers of a Sustainable Future, will see MSC pouring its unique expertise and know-how into a dedicated youth training course in the MSC Training Centre on the 30th of June 2022. The varied activities will range from experience of a ship bridge simulator to a workshop and master class, all attested to by an official certificate of attendance. This will be followed by a dinner for the entire group, bringing the children, youths and escorting parents together with ministers and ministerial delegations, government representatives, Summit partners, delegates from the UNWTO and other key UN institutions, and VIPs.

The field trip, Exploring the Rich Resources of Our Seas, will be run on Saturday the 2nd of July 2022. Taking the form of a tour focused on marine protection, environmental conservation and responsible tourism in partnership with the Italian NGO Marevivo, the field trip will link three activities: a boat excursion, sea-watching with snorkelling, and a visit to the Punta Campanella Marine Protected Area and its Centre, accompanied by expert guides and a marine biologist.

MSC Foundation Executive Director Daniela Picco commented: “Restoring the health of our blue planet is a vital priority of the MSC Foundation and the MSC Group, and education plays a key role in our efforts. We and the MSC Group are therefore honoured to contribute to this pioneering Global Youth Tourism Summit as main sponsors, convinced of its strong immediate value and real potential for sustained global impact.”

UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili stated: “From Sorrento, we will create a new generation of tourism advocates. They will bring the work of UNWTO into their communities and inspire change and transformation.”

UNWTO Director for Europe Alessandra Priante added: “Tourism offers opportunities to youth. But youth gives tourism the opportunity to become stronger and more resilient. We are extremely proud of our first generation of GYST-ers, who have already shown great promise and a strong commitment to transforming tourism – starting from their communities.”