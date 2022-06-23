Princess Cruises to Offer Authentic Gelato Experience

The Italian Chamber of Commerce committee has certified Princess Cruises as the first and only company to offer authentic gelato outside of Italy on three of its ships, according to a press release.

The Discovery Princess, Enchanted Princess, and Sky Princess gelato shops have been designated as Ospitalità Italiana, which confirms that every step of the gelato-making process meets or exceeds a strict set of standards approved by the official Italian auditors and specialists who evaluate the process yearly. Only gelato shops that achieve outstanding quality status are awarded the official Ospitalità Italiana certification, as per the company.

"The 'Ospitalità Italiana' is a tremendous extension of our Italian heritage and gives us the opportunity to immerse our guests into the unique Italian culture found throughout Italy in our very own piazza," Princess Cruises president John Padgett said. "The designation also recognizes the incredible dedication of our pastry chefs and their passion to offer truly authentic experiences and the very best ingredients to our guests."

Princess Cruises’ corporate pastry chef Eric Le Rouzic has trained with the best Italian chefs at the Gelato Carpigiani University in Bologna and the Gelato Comprital Atheneum in Milano and is in charge of ensuring that the gelato-making procedure follows the rules and regulations set by the Italian Chamber of Commerce committee, which is overseen by the Italian government. The cruise company handcrafts its fresh gelato with Italian-certified ingredients and equipment each day in the pastry kitchens of the three ships mentioned above, using specialized gelato machines.

The gelato shops onboard the Princess Cruises ships also offer their guests the chance to choose from a variety of flavors, including staples and more complex ones, and top their gelato with a range of other ingredients. Aside from that, the menu features dairy-free, fat-free sorbets and sugar-free gelato for guests with special dietary requirements