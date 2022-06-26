Quark Announces New Activity Options In The Polar Regions

Quark Expeditions has announced new hiking and trekking options for guests traveling on the Ultramarine.

“Setting foot where few humans have ever walked is part of the magic of exploring the Arctic and Antarctic,” said Alex McNeil, Director of Expedition Experience and Innovation for Quark Expeditions.

Quark Expeditions will offer guests activities such as hiking, heli-hiking, alpine heli-trekking and ice sheet experiences.

“Guests frequently speak of the excitement that hits them when they step onto the snow-and ice-covered sites of Antarctica or the remote tundra of the Arctic. They breathe in the polar air, feel the terrain beneath their feet, and observe the polar landscapes up close…and in that moment they know they’ve truly arrived in one of the great wilderness frontiers of the planet. Thanks to our game-changing new ship Ultramarine, we’ve expanded our adventure options to include multiple styles of hiking no one else offers," added McNeil.

Guests will find opportunities such as guided tours, wildlife observations, scenic hiking routes reached by helicopters and walking on the ice sheet in these activity options.

“We don’t just take our guests off the beaten path, but we take them to where there are no paths at all. And now, thanks Ultramarine’s two twin-engine Airbus H145 helicopters and 20 quick-deploy Zodiacs, we can take guests—of all fitness levels, ages and areas of interest—on hiking and trekking adventures to remote areas of the Polar Regions where few—if any—have ever visited before," commented McNeil.