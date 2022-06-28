Royal Caribbean Completes Ten Full-Ship Charters Since Restarting

Royal Caribbean International has completed ten full-ship charters since resuming service in North America and Europe in 2021.

According to an infographic published by the company, its vessels have spent 57 nights chartered since the global restart.

During the period, the ships sailed for a total of 20,434 nautical miles, with 26,745 guests safely transported and 2,280 conferences and meeting setup onboard.

The average of complimentary venue space and audio & video equipment provided for the events equals $300,000, according to Royal Caribbean.

The sailings also raised $4 million dollars to charities, the company added.

Most of the charters took place on the fleet’s larger ships, with four sailings on Voyager Class vessels and three on Oasis Class ships.

The Radiance Class and the Freedom Class also received a total of three full-ship charter sailings.

One of the sailings was the Monsters of Rock Cruise that took place onboard the Freedom of the Seas in February.

Produced by On the Blue, the five-night, music-themed cruise departed Miami with a lineup that included performances by Alice Copper and 35 other singers and bands.

Another full-ship charter took place aboard the Mariner of the Seas in May, with the Cruise to the Edge.

Focusing on progressive rock, the five-night sailing featured performances by Alan Parsons, Marillion, Transatlantic and more.

Royal Caribbean also arranged a musical full-ship charter sailing in Europe with the Jewel of the Seas.

In May, the Radiance-class vessel received the Dave Koz jazz cruise, which saw a total of 39 featured and special guest artists and musicians, such as Mindi Abair and Keiko Matsui.

After first welcoming guests back in North America and Europe in mid-2021, Royal Caribbean International recently marked the return to service of its entire 26-ship fleet.

In May, the Rhapsody of the Seas resumed revenue operations in the Mediterranean, completing the company’s restart.