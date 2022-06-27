Norwegian Cruise Line Cancelling Bookings for August Cruises in Hawaii

Norwegian Cruise Line continues to limit the occupancy of Pride of America’s Hawaii cruises.

After first cancelling bookings for July sailings onboard the ship, the company is now cancelling select reservations for August cruises.

In a statement sent to booked guests, the decision is related to the crew shortages that are presently impacting the cruise industry.

“Due to recent staffing levels onboard Pride of America, we will be operating at a lower guest capacity to ensure we are able to deliver a high-caliber vacation experience,” Norwegian explained in the letter.

“Unfortunately, we are unable to accommodate your upcoming reservation aboard the Pride of America and will be cancelling your current booking,” it continues.

According to the company, a full refund to the original form of payment will be provided for the affected guests.

In addition to the reimbursement, Norwegian is also offering passengers a Future Cruise Credit valued at 100 percent of the cruise’s original cost.

“We share your disappointment and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” the cruise line added.

Flying the U.S. flag, the Pride of America is manned by an all-American team.

In normal conditions, the 2005-built vessel sails with a total of 927 crew members, in addition to 2,100 guests.

As the only U.S.-flagged large cruise vessel, the Pride of America operates a year-round schedule of Hawaii cruises.

Departing from Honolulu every Saturday, the vessel’s seven-night inter-island itinerary includes stops at four different Hawaiian destinations, featuring overnights in Nawiliwili and Kahului.

After a two-year hiatus, the program was reprised earlier this year, in April.

At the time, Norwegian advised passengers that the initial sailings would operate with limited dining facilities due to reduced staff.

Before resuming service, the Pride of America also spent time at a drydock in the West Coast.