$13 Million For Crystal Cruises Brand, Website and More

Crystal Cruises Ltd., has offered $13 million to a Florida court, a purchase offer that would include the Crystal Cruises brand, customer list, domain names, social media accounts and other associated assets.

The company is part of the new Crystal Cruises start up by A&K Travel Group, the travel company owned by Geoffrey Kent and Heritage (the industrial holding company chaired by Manfredi Lefebvre d'Ovidio), which has purchased the Serenity and Symphony for $128 million.

Crystal Cruises Ltd. is listed as a Bahamas-based corporation.

The Assignee overseeing Crystal's liquidation in the United States is recommending that the 30,000-plus creditors and court take the $13 million.