Phoenix Reisen Highlights Music Theme Sailings

Phoenix Reisen's MS Artania

Phoenix Reisen is featuring several music-themed cruises this summer ranging from big bands to rock’n roll.

In July, on a three-day cruise on the Artania around Denmark, with calls in Skagen and Helgoland, German singers Roberto Blanco and Laura Wild will be performing aboard the ship.

The Amera is offering a big band music cruise in August on a three-day North Sea voyage, promising a repertoire ranging from swing to pop.

Then, German rock’n roll legend Peter Kraus will perform aboard a 10-day November cruise on the Amadea in November calling along the Adriatic coast and in Italy.

