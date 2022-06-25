Regent Set to Introduce New Italian Menu

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has announced highlights of a new menu being developed for its Italian Sette Mari restaurants. To be introduced first aboard the Seven Seas Grandeur in November 2023 during her inaugural season, the new menu offerings will then be rolled out across the six-ship fleet.

Regent lists examples of the new dishes on the menu in Italian: bruschetta al pomodoro, zucchini alla poverella, cavatelli ai frutti di mare, insalata di panzanella alla Masseria Salamina, cozze gratinate al forno, branzino in agrodolce, pasticcini alla mandorle, “Chef Nino” cioppino, and focaccia con pomodorini.

In order to develop the menu, Senior Vice President of Hotel Operations Franco Semeraro and his culinary team, including Vice President of Food and Beverage, Bernard Klotz, and Senior Director Culinary, Wolfgang Maier, spent time in the Puglia region of Italy to draw inspiration for the project.

According to Regent Seven Seas, Semeraro and his team visited a number of farmhouses on estates in Puglia, discovering what they described as century-old cooking techniques and local ingredients. They explored the cheese-making process of mozzarella, stracciatella and burrata, practiced the skill of olive oil production, fresh pasta making techniques, and more.

Hailing from the Puglia, Semeraro said he wanted to explore his culinary heritage and to truly experience the hospitality of the region, not just to come away with a few recipes.

“Our mission was to enrich our existing knowledge of techniques, acquire new skills and discover new ingredients, absorbing the family philosophy that the master chefs here apply to their craft, which translates into a unique dining experience,” he said in a prepared statement.