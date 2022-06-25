Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Regent Set to Introduce New Italian Menu

Culinary Team in Sette Mari on Splendor

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has announced highlights of a new menu being developed for its Italian Sette Mari restaurants. To be introduced first aboard the Seven Seas Grandeur in November 2023 during her inaugural season, the new menu offerings will then be rolled out across the six-ship fleet.

Regent lists examples of the new dishes on the menu in Italian: bruschetta al pomodoro, zucchini alla poverella, cavatelli ai frutti di mare, insalata di panzanella alla Masseria Salamina, cozze gratinate al forno, branzino in agrodolce, pasticcini alla mandorle, “Chef Nino” cioppino, and focaccia con pomodorini.

In order to develop the menu, Senior Vice President of Hotel Operations Franco Semeraro and his culinary team, including Vice President of Food and Beverage, Bernard Klotz, and Senior Director Culinary, Wolfgang Maier, spent time in the Puglia region of Italy to draw inspiration for the project.

According to Regent Seven Seas, Semeraro and his team visited a number of farmhouses on estates in Puglia, discovering what they described as century-old cooking techniques and local ingredients. They explored the cheese-making process of mozzarella, stracciatella and burrata, practiced the skill of olive oil production, fresh pasta making techniques, and more.

Hailing from the Puglia, Semeraro said he wanted to explore his culinary heritage and to truly experience the hospitality of the region, not just to come away with a few recipes.

“Our mission was to enrich our existing knowledge of techniques, acquire new skills and discover new ingredients, absorbing the family philosophy that the master chefs here apply to their craft, which translates into a unique dining experience,” he said in a prepared statement.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

Cruise Industry News GCSI
Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

One Ocean

Cruise Ship Orderbook

75 Ships | 169,174 Berths | $49 Billion | View

Magicman

New 2022 Annual Report

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Highlights:

100% Overview

Capacity Data

Through 2027

Regional Data

Brand by Brand

Order Today

SGS

2022 Expedition Report

2022 Expedition Market Report Cover

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

Supply Data

All Operators

190+ Pages

PDF Download

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Annual Report