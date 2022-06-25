Chantelle Richardson Named Anguilla Tourist Board Deputy Director of Tourism

The Board of Directors of the Anguilla Tourist Board has named Chantelle Richardson as the Deputy Director of Tourism, effective June 20, 2022, according to a press release.

Richardson, a 15-year industry veteran with a background in tourism, sales, and marketing in both the public and private sectors, has held many positions with the Anguilla Tourist Board. She worked as Coordination, Overseas Markets before assuming her role as the Deputy Director of Tourism, supervising the operation's international agencies and directing the implementation of marketing initiatives, according to the Anguilla Tourist Board.

Richardson, who also holds a B.Sc in Travel and Tourism Management, started as an Administrative Assistant at the Anguilla Tourist Board in 2005 and rose up the ranks to become a Deputy Director in 2011. She has also worked as an Events and Weddings Coordinator and as a Head Concierge in the private sector.

“I am committed to Anguilla and to the ATB, and I am proud of the work we have done to expand and enhance our tourism industry and our visitor experience,” Richardson said. “I am confident that with the support of my colleagues, we will continue to grow our industry and make a positive difference in the lives of our fellow Anguillians, as Tourism is our economic lifeline.”

Richardson's new role will entail leading and managing the Anguilla Tourist Board's internal and external connections and communications, including procurement, personnel resources, public relations, government relations, policy, and corporate restructuring.

“Chantelle will have no learning curve as she transitions into this position, having worked in this capacity before,” stated the Anguilla Tourist Board Director of Tourism, Stacey Liburd. “I look forward to our continued partnership, as she has been an invaluable resource and a dependable member of staff, bringing a wealth of industry and organizational knowledge and expertise to all our initiatives.”