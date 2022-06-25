Windstar Builds Up Tahiti as Star Breeze Adds Itineraries

Windstar Cruises’ Star Breeze will sail on new itineraries in Tahiti in October 2022, with year-round cruises beginning in 2024, according to a press release.

The all-suite 312-guest Star Breeze will join Windstar Cruises' 148-guest Wind Spirit, which is presently operating around the islands of Tahiti, in October, providing expanded capacity and the option for guests to choose between the two ships.

The Star Breeze will replace the Wind Spirit in the area on a year-round basis in February 2024. It’s worth noting that Tahiti is the sole year-round destination for Windstar Cruises.

The Star Breeze will set sail for a seven-day Dreams of Tahiti President’s Cruise on October 9, 2022.

To celebrate its 35-year presence in the area, Windstar Cruises has announced special events with Tahitian government officials/tourism partners, local entertainment, as well as their hallmark event motu celebration in Bora Bora, and other activities. Guests can opt-in for an all-inclusive package that covers air and hotel accommodation, with cruise rates starting from $5,099 per person.

“Our designated President’s Cruise will bring aboard some high-ranking leaders of Tahiti along with executives from Windstar. We want it to be a way to thank our local partners, vendors, and everyone in local tourism that makes this destination so special, as well as renew our relationships and commitments for sailing in the future,” Windstar Cruises’ President Christopher Prelog said.

“For 35 years, Windstar has participated in the development of cruising and the economy in our islands, thanks to their first three sailing cruise ships, pioneers of sustainable tourism,” said French Polynesia President Edouard Fritch.

“This ship will make it possible to share the Polynesian experience with a greater number of guests, to visit more remote islands of our archipelagos, and to contribute to the prosperity of our families in their islands,” he added. “More than paradisiacal landscapes to discover, the Islands of Tahiti offers you unique experiences and unforgettable encounters.”