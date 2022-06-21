Ritz-Carlton Cruise Ship Delayed Again

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection is facing another delay due to a "prolonged metalworkers strike in the Cantabria region of Spain," according to a company statement.

The company said the highly disruptive protests have impacted the finishing process, causing the it to reschedule its inaugural voyage.

The Evrima will now set sail on August 31, 2022, from Athens, Greece, as opposed to the previously announced August 6 date. The good news, however, is the ship recently completed a set of sea trials earlier this year.

The company said that the Evrima’s finishing touches are being completed at the Astander Shipyard, in Santander, Spain.

"The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, its subcontractors, and the Astander Shipyard are not involved in the metalworkers' disagreement," said a statement. "However, violent protestors repeatedly gathered at the shipyard’s gates, making it difficult for workers and subcontractors to safely access the facilities. We have since been able to resume completion work on Evrima.'

“After making significant progress on Evrima and recently conducting a series of successful sea trials, it is upsetting to have faced interruptions that are outside of our control, however, the safety and wellbeing of those working on the ship are our top priority,” said Douglas Prothero, CEO of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.