Rolls Royce on Carnival Ecstasy Gets a New Home on Carnival Celebration

Rolls Royce Removal

For three decades, an antique Rolls Royce has been sailing onboard the Carnival Ecstasy.

Now, the vintage car will continue its travels on Carnival Cruise Line’s next new ship, Carnival Celebration.

The vintage car, a 1934 Rolls Royce Saloon, was carefully offloaded from the Carnival Ecstasy while the ship was docked in Mobile, Ala. last Thursday.

It is being carefully shipped to the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland where Carnival Celebration is under construction. The Carnival Ecstasy is leaving the Carnival Cruise Line fleet later this year.

The car thousands of Carnival guests have admired and taken pictures of over the years will soon find a new home adjacent to The Gateway, a two-deck zone aboard the Carnival Celebration which celebrates travel and the excitement of exploring new destinations.

According to Carnival, the Gateway zone includes The Golden Jubilee, a bar venue highlighting Carnival’s evolution of ships over the last 50 years. The bar will feature memorabilia and original pieces from several of Carnival’s earlier vessels and so the Rolls Royce will add to the nostalgia.

As for the history, Carnival said that the Carnival Ecstasy’s designer searched all over the United Kingdom to find the perfect car to fit the space outside the ship’s Rolls Royce Café. It was acquired from a small antique car dealer in the hills of Northern Wales. Carnival Ecstasy is finishing its final sailing season and will be retired in October.

