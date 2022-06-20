Barbados Tourism and Royal Caribbean Organize National Job Fair

Barbados Tourism Marketing in cooperation with the Royal Caribbean Group organized a three-day countrywide job fair, held from June 14 to June 16, according to a press release.

The recruitment drive, that took place at the Sir Garfield Sobers Sports Complex, was part of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed by both parties in April and its goal is to provide high-quality work opportunities in the local tourism industry for Barbadians.

Royal Caribbean Group is expected to staff its ships homeporting in the Caribbean during the winter cruise season and, overall, 500 Barbadians are expected to be hired by the end of the first round.

Barbados' main goal, as per the Barbados Tourism Marketing., is cruise development, and in order to achieve this, the country needs to create a significant cruise presence in Miami.

Aside from that, there is a growing need to build partnerships with cruise companies, such as the Royal Caribbean Group, and to create a larger office in Miami. This will allow the nation to gain access to the world's cruise center and cater for improved collaboration with Barbados' external agencies in North America, as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade.

“We have met some very qualified and excited candidates, and we look forward to welcoming them to help us deliver the best vacation experiences to our guests,” commented Wendy McDonald, regional vice president, government relations for the Caribbean of the Royal Caribbean Group.

“The best ambassadors for the destination of Barbados are Barbadians and as part of our tourism marketing strategy, we want to ensure that Barbadians, who are known for their excellence in hospitality and service, have the opportunity to represent the destination, not only on the cruise ships but wherever they go in the world,” said Senator the Hon. Lisa Cummins, Minister of Tourism and International Transport for Barbados.