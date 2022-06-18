BetMGM and Carnival Corp. Partner for Cruise Ship Gaming Deal

BetMGM announced has a new partnership with Carnival Corporation to deliver retail and mobile sports betting and iGaming experiences to cruise ship guests.

According to a press release, through this partnership, gaming will be available on more than 50 ships homeported in the U.S. spanning Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line and Princess Cruises.

BetMGM's platform will roll out in phases over the coming months.

"We've found an ideal partner in Carnival Corporation and look forward to providing our sports betting and iGaming products to its millions of passengers," said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. "This is another great opportunity for us to further expand BetMGM's footprint."

Under the agreement, Carnival Corporation will offer BetMGM-branded digital and cash-based sports betting, as well as digital real-money gaming products onboard Carnival's U.S.-branded ships in international waters. Additionally, BetMGM and Carnival Corporation will collaborate on co-marketing and promotional activations.

Marty Goldman, SVP Global Casino Operations for Carnival Corporation, said: "We're very proud to be able to deliver the excitement and engagement of sports betting and iGaming to our guests through our partnership with BetMGM. Our two leading global hospitality organizations will provide a wide array of immersive digital content as a complement to our exceptional shipboard casinos."