Explora Journeys Set for Alaska in 2024

Explora Journeys, MSC's new luxury brand, today announced that Alaska will feature as a new addition to Explora I's deployment for summer 2024.

The new brand has announced three new journeys departing from Vancouver, Canada.

The Remote Wrangell and Spectacular Sitka Inaugural Alaskan Journey will depart Vancouver on May 6, 2024 and this 11-night journey will sail the Inside Passage, Wrangell, Tracy Arm Fjord, Juneau, Sitka, Skagway, Ketchikan, Misty Fjord, Victoria and back to Vancouver on May 17, 2024.

Sailing the Whale’s Highway is an 11-night journey that includes, Icy Strait Point (Hoonah and the Hubbard Glacier while Journey of the Glaciers is a 10-night journey.

Michael Ungerer, the Chief Executive Officer of Explora Journeys, commented: “Explora Journeys’ Alaskan experience will inspire and excite in equal measure, especially for those who are curious for remarkable exploration. Blending luxury and adventure from soaring mountains, Arctic tundra, giant rivers, fjords, and glaciers, to deep, frozen oceans and vibrant wildlife, Explora Journeys will ensure a one-of-a kind experience. These journeys will also offer guests the opportunity to unlock our unique philosophy, the Ocean

Explora Journeys’ Alaskan Journey will run from May 6 to August 28, 2024.