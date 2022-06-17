Explora Journeys Set for Alaska in 2024

Explora I

Explora Journeys, MSC's new luxury brand, today announced that Alaska will feature as a new addition to Explora I's deployment for summer 2024. 

The new brand has announced three new journeys departing from Vancouver, Canada.

The Remote Wrangell and Spectacular Sitka Inaugural Alaskan Journey will depart Vancouver on May 6, 2024 and this 11-night journey will sail the Inside Passage, Wrangell, Tracy Arm Fjord, Juneau, Sitka, Skagway, Ketchikan, Misty Fjord, Victoria and back to Vancouver on May 17, 2024.

Sailing the Whale’s Highway is an 11-night journey that includes, Icy Strait Point (Hoonah and the Hubbard Glacier while Journey of the Glaciers is a 10-night journey. 

Michael Ungerer, the Chief Executive Officer of Explora Journeys, commented: “Explora Journeys’ Alaskan experience will inspire and excite in equal measure, especially for those who are curious for remarkable exploration. Blending luxury and adventure from soaring mountains, Arctic tundra, giant rivers, fjords, and glaciers, to deep, frozen oceans and vibrant wildlife, Explora Journeys will ensure a one-of-a kind experience. These journeys will also offer guests the opportunity to unlock our unique philosophy, the Ocean

Explora Journeys’ Alaskan Journey will run from May 6 to August 28, 2024.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

One Ocean

Cruise Ship Orderbook

75 Ships | 169,174 Berths | $49 Billion | View

Remy Cointreau

New 2022 Annual Report

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Highlights:

100% Overview

Capacity Data

Through 2027

Regional Data

Brand by Brand

Order Today

RAK

2022 Expedition Report

2022 Expedition Market Report Cover

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

Supply Data

All Operators

190+ Pages

PDF Download

Order Today

Heineken