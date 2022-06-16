Regent's 2025 World Cruise Sells Out Before Officially Opening for Bookings

For the fourth year running, Regent Seven Seas Cruises has sold out its world cruise in record time, with the sailing being completely reserved prior to officially opening for bookings on June 15, 2022, the company said.

The sailing, which at 150 nights is the longest in the cruise line's history, had fares starting at $86,999 per guest for a Deluxe Veranda Suite, and $249,999 per guest for a Master Suite as the Seven Seas Mariner will sail 97 ports of call in 25 countries

"We have received unprecedented interest in this sailing and this phenomenal booking record shows once again that people, just like the world itself, are now open to travel and are not going to wait around and let opportunities pass them by," said Jason Montague, President and Chief Executive Officer, Regent Seven Seas Cruises. "It is remarkable that luxury travelers continue to sign up, or want to remain on the waitlist, in case some guests cancel their reservation between now and the sailing in two and a half years' time – people simply want to explore as much as possible."

Regent's 2025 World Cruise - Away in Wonder - embarks on January 7, 2025, from Miami, Florida to San Francisco, California and focuses on South America, the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Asia and Alaska.

Guests will sail three oceans, visiting 97 ports of call in 25 countries on five continents and will cover 36,295 nautical miles over more than five months.

Montague continued, "We have great news for those guests who unfortunately did not have their 2025 World Cruise booking confirmed due to strong demand, as we will open early reservation requests on July 6, 2022, for our 2024-2025 Legendary Journeys Collection. These Grand Voyages will offer longer sailings of up to 83 nights spanning the Arctic, Asia, Australia and the Mediterranean, and will officially be on sale July 20."