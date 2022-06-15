Crystal Serenity Sold for $103 Million, Symphony for $25 Million

The Crystal Symphony and Serenity have been sold.

The Symphony was sold for $25 million and the Serenity for $103 million, according to sources in the Bahamas.

The sales were done via auction, with buyers submitting their best bid in writing along with a 10 percent deposit, according to multiple brokers who told Cruise Industry News they had put in bids.

The buyer for the 2003-built Serenity was listed as CDE Ltd, while the 1995-built Symphony was sold to a company called CSY Ltd.

No further details have been released on the buyer or buyers. Both ships remain in the Bahamas with V. Ships Leisure looking after them technically.

Industry sources told Cruise Industry News that the $25 million price tag for the Symphony was a "steal" while the $103 million paid for the Serenity was above expectations.

Meanwhile, the new Crystal Endeavor is expected to head to Silversea.