SeaDream Opens Entire 2024 Mediterranean Season

SeaDream Yacht Club has announced the opening of sales of all 2024 Mediterranean voyages on its yachts, the SeaDream I and the SeaDream II.

According to a statement, SeaDream will offer a season calling on 86 unique ports across 16 different countries in May 2024.

“Given the small size of our vessels, we are able to access new and interesting destinations that larger ships simply can’t visit. We look for off-the-beaten path, hidden gems—and we find them,” said Emilio Freeman, SeaDream’s vice president of destinations.

Guests will have the opportunity to explore destinations in Greece, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Morocco, Albania, Croatia, Slovenia, Tunisia and Malta during the voyages, which varies between six and 12 nights.

According to the press release, the company is also accepting reservations for all 2024 voyages for responding to guest requests to reserve well ahead of their journey.