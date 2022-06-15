First Look at Scenic Eclipse II Ahead of April 2023 Debut

Scenic Cruises has unveiled a new timelapse video chronicling the build of its newest ship, the Scenic Eclipse II, which is on course to enter service in April 2023.

The vessel – a near-identical sister ship to sister yacht Scenic Eclipse – is due to float out at its shipyard in Rijeka, Croatia later this month, according to a press release.

The vessel is being built by MKM Yachts, a global leader in luxury shipbuilding owned by parent company Scenic Group.

The new ship is scheduled to make its inaugural sailing from Lisbon, Portugal in April 2023 and will then make the most of its innovative hull design and on-board technology to explore both polar and warm weather destinations, the company said.

One of the benefits of building Scenic Eclipse II at Scenic Group’s “in-house” shipyard is complete control over the design, build, and operation coupled with the swift translation of ideas to reality. Tweaks have been made on the original Scenic Eclipse design based on feedback from guests and crew working aboard.

Guests can expect to see enhancements to the Senses Spa and a larger pool and outdoor area on Deck 10. Additionally, a larger submarine can hold up to eight guests on dives.

Maggie Carbonell, VP of Marketing US for Scenic Group, said: “The addition of Scenic Eclipse II to the fleet continues our mission to bring once-in-a-lifetime exploration to guests. Our Discovery Yachts are unique in that they can handle diverse conditions, meaning they can go from the icy waters of the Arctic and Antarctic to the warmth of the Caribbean, and explore ports and coves that larger vessels just cannot access.

“We are intent on innovating and raising the game in the ultra-luxury cruise sector and are doing this by refining the on-board experience and delivering exciting new destinations. There is no limit to our ambition, which is what our discerning guests expect.”