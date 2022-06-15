Carnival Celebration's Coin Ceremony Marked at Meyer Turku

Marking another milestone toward the completion of the new Carnival Celebration, a coin ceremony was held today at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland.

The Carnival Celebration’s Captain Vincenzo Alcaras, Chief Engineer Fabien Gervaise, Hotel Director Pierre Camilleri and members of Carnival’s New Build team joined representatives from Meyer Turku to help weld a special box containing coins, which had been temporarily placed under the ship’s keel at the start of construction, to a permanent position near the mast of the ship, according to a press release.

The Carnival Celebration will begin service in early November with a 14-day transatlantic voyage from London (Southampton) to its homeport of PortMiami.

The ship will debut along with Carnival’s redesigned Terminal F at PortMiami, which will be among the first terminals to be shore power ready in 2023, Carnival said, in a press release.

The Carnival Celebration is the sister ship to Mardi Gras, which entered service last year.