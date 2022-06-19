Sarah Brightman Returns to the Seabourn Encore

Sarah Brightman, the world’s top-selling Soprano, will perform for one night only for “An Evening of Music and Conversation” on the Seabourn Encore.

Brightman, Godmother of the Encore, named the ship in a ceremony in Singapore in January 2017 and will make her return for an exclusive performance on August 17, 2022, during the seven-day roundtrip from Athens August 14-21.

Following her performance in the ship’s Grand Salon, she will discuss her accomplishments in singing, theater, and music with the attendees, according to a press release.

Brightman, a UNESCO Artist for Peace Ambassador, has sold over 30 million records and has received awards in over 40 countries. Her contribution to music and theater earned her a “STAR” on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and an Honorary Doctor of Arts (Hon Dart).

She was the first to portray the role of Christine Daaé in the Phantom of the Opera on both West End and Broadway stages and, since then, she has performed at prestigious events such as the Concert for Diana, The Kennedy Center Honors, and the Barcelona and Beijing Olympic Games.

Her albums “Eden”, “La Luna”, “Harem”, “Symphony”, and “Dreamchaser” all topped the Billboard charts and were followed by world tours, while her latest album, “HYMN” debuted at #1 on the Classical and Classical crossover Billboard charts upon its release in 2018. Her “HYMN” tour began in South America and concluded in her hometown of London in November 2019.

Brightman’s performance will be the highlight of the Seabourn Encore seven-day voyage and the itinerary starts from $4,399 per person in a Veranda Suite, including return economy flights from the UK to Athens, departing on August 14 and returning on August 21.