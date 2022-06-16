Ashdod Welcomes Cruise Ships After Two Years

Ashdod Harbor has announced the return of cruise ships to Israel with three ships docking in the port following the pandemic.

"We are delighted and excited about the return of maritime tourism to Israel, after a break of more than two years forced on us by COVID-19,” said Shiko Janna, CEO of the Port of Ashdod.

“We strive continuously to make the port more competitive and effective in all areas of operation, including tourism and welcoming additional cruise ships to enjoy our beautiful country," said Janna. "We are at the start of the holiday season, and now, more than ever, we are working to strengthen and promote maritime tourism in Israel, and for a return to routine."

According to a press release, the first ship to dock at the port was the Norwegian Jade, which arrived from Greece with approximately 1,500 passengers.

She was followed by the Insignia from Oceania Cruises, which was on a world cruise with 300 guets aboard, the port said.

The Viking Star also called, with 850 guests onboard.

According to a statement, passengers went through passport control and had a PCR test after they entered Israel. The guests who tested negative went ashore on various tours.