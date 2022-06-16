Coral Princess Welcomes Guests Back in Brisbane, Princess Back in Australia

Returning after a two-year operational pause, the Coral Princess is welcoming guests back today in Brisbane.

As the second contemporary ship to resume service in Australia since the start of the pandemic, the 2002-built vessel is also marking Princess Cruises’ return to the country.

In yet another milestone, the ship is also becoming the first ever homeporting at the new Brisbane International Cruise Terminal.

Between June and August, the Coral Princess is embarking guests at the new facility for 11 different domestic itineraries.

Starting with a three-night cruise to nowhere, the program features visits to Port Douglas, Cairns, Newcastle, Eden, Airlie Beach, Willis Island and more.

In late August, the ship repositions to Sydney, kicking off a series of domestic and international cruises from the city.

Among them is a special 28-night Round Australia voyage that features stops in 14 ports and cities, such as Geraldton, Hobart, Darwin, Adelaide and Margaret River.

An 88,000-ton cruise ship, the Coral Princess was built in France and originally entered service in 2002.

Featuring more than 700 balcony cabins, the 1,950-guest vessel offers an array of amenities, including a casino, a two-deck theater, casual dining options and specialty restaurants – including the Bayou Café and Steakhouse.

Only available on the Coral Princess and its sister ship Island Princess, the specialty venue serves traditional Cajun and Creole dishes inspired by New Orleans cuisine, in addition to steaks and other favorites.

The ship is also equipped with Princess’ MedallionClass Experience, which offers guests a number of new features that, according to company, significantly enhance and personalize their onboard experiences.

Continuing its restart plan, Princess Cruises added three more ships into revenue service since the beginning of May.

In addition to the Coral Princess, the Crown Princess and the Royal Princess have resumed operations recently, kicking off summer programs in Alaska.

Marking the return of the company’s entire fleet, the Diamond Princess and the Sapphire Princess are following next.

Both vessels are set to relaunch service in September, offering itineraries in the West Coast.