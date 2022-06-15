Resorts World Cruises Launches Service in Singapore

Resorts World Cruises is debuting today in Singapore.

Operating the Genting Dream, the new cruise line is kicking off a series of short cruises departing from the Marina Bay Cruise Center.

Following the footsteps of Dream Cruises, the new brand will first operate ocean getaways before starting destination cruising next month.

Starting on July 3, the Genting Dream will offer two- and three-night cruises to Indonesia and Malaysia.

Marking the return of international cruising in Southeast Asia, the itineraries will feature visits to Bintan and Batam Islands, Kuala Lumpur, Malacca (via Port Dickson) and Penang.

From October, the vessel is also sailing to additional destinations, including Phuket and Krabi, Thailand, and North Bali, Indonesia.

Initially ordered for Star Cruises, the Genting Dream was built in Germany by the Meyer Werft shipyard and entered service in November 2016.

Transferred to Dream Cruises while still under construction, the vessel became the first to sail for the new brand, which aimed to offer premium cruising in Asia.

Designed to cater to that segment, the 150,000-ton vessel carries 3,400 guests and 2,000 crewmembers, giving it better-than-average guest-space and crew-to-guest ratios.

The Genting Dream also offers more than 35 restaurants and bars onboard, in addition to wide-range of onboard activities, amenities and staterooms – of which over 70 percent feature private balconies.

Another feature is The Palace, a private suite enclave at the top of the ship that includes larger accommodations, European-style butler service and exclusive facilities.

Formed after the end of Dream Cruises, Resorts World Cruises is part of the Resorts World hotel and casino group.

Controlled by the Lim family, who owned and operated Genting Cruise Lines, the new brand chartered the Genting Dream in May.

According to the company, the vessel will now offer guests a “Resort Cruising on High Seas” experience, complementing Resorts World’s portfolio which also includes 46 properties in eight different countries.