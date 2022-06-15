Global Ports Holding Claims Tourism Sustainability Award

The Mediterranean Tourism Foundation presented Stephen Xuereb, COO of Global Ports Holding, with an award for Tourism Sustainability, in a gala awards ceremony during the 7th Mediterranean Tourism Forum Malta Summit.

With over 1,000 delegates from 31 countries present at the Malta Summit organized by the Mediterranean Tourism Foundation alongside the Ministry for Tourism and the Malta Tourism Authority, the awards ceremony drew dignitaries as well as leaders from the tourism, travel, and hospitality industries from around the world, according to a press release.

Xuereb wasalso a panel speaker on the leaders’ forum, which examines how tourism destinations re-form themselves.

Hereceived the award by the President of Malta, Dr George Vella, in his name and also on behalf of Global Ports Holding.

Xuereb commented: “It is both a privilege and an honor to be receiving this award for the sustainable tourism initiatives across the Mediterranean region and beyond. I dedicate this award to all the team at Global Ports Holding across our 26 ports in 14 countries. This award is you all!”

“The Mediterranean Brain: Business Research and Innovation Network” is the central theme of the current Malta Summit, whose forum focuses on the execution of a long-term sustainability policy. Ministers, Tourism Board Executives, Policy-Makers, and Mayors are invited to the forum to discuss how to effectively turn tourism policy into a growth scenario that is more and more based on a healthier mix of quality and quantity over the next decade.

To boost the efforts of transforming the tourism industry, the Malta Summit organizers have also put together think tanks, specialized training programs, seminars, and discussion areas, which are all part of the forum.