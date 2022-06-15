Whitewater

AIDA Announces Revised Winter Program for 2022-2023

AIDAsol

AIDA Cruises announced this week that it has cancelled its 2022-2023 Indian Ocean and Asia cruises.

The 2022-2023 winter deployment will see three AIDA ships in the Caribbean, two in the Mediterranean (three in the spring), two in the Canary Islands, and single ship deployments in South Africa and Northern Europe and roundtrip cruises from Hamburg to the Caribbean and Canary Islands. 

The newest ship in the fleet, the AIDAcosma, will spend the winter sailing seven days from Dubai and Doha, calling at Muscat and Sir Bani Yas island.

The AIDAsol will sail a 117-day world cruise departing in October highlighting such destinations at Cape Horn, Rio de Janeiro, Tahiti and Sydney, and then sail to Norway from February to April 2023.

