Silversea Set to Acquire Crystal Endeavor

Crystal Endeavor

Silversea Cruises is set to operate the Crystal Endeavor, as the luxury cruise line has acquired the 200-guest vessel, according to multiple industry sources.

In addition, Silversea has filed to trademark the name Silver Endeavor (and Silver Endeavour) on June 8 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The ship is currently in Gibraltar and could sail for Silversea as soon as later this year following a rebrand, lining up with the 2022-2023 Antarctica season. 

The company had previously hinted at expedition newbuilds, and this ship enables the Royal Caribbean Group brand to add capacity quickly in key high-yielding Polar Regions such as Antarctica. 

After being delivered to Crystal Cruises from MV Werften in 2021, the luxury expedition ship completed an inaugural Iceland season and a handful of Antarctica cruises before Crystal wound down operations in early 2022.

Sources told Cruise Industry News that multiple cruise lines put in bids for the ship, including brands that were not in the expedition market.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

Cruise Industry News GCSI
Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

One Ocean

Cruise Ship Orderbook

75 Ships | 169,174 Berths | $49 Billion | View

New 2022 Annual Report

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Highlights:

100% Overview

Capacity Data

Through 2027

Regional Data

Brand by Brand

Order Today

Transshipping

2022 Expedition Report

2022 Expedition Market Report Cover

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

Supply Data

All Operators

190+ Pages

PDF Download

Order Today

Heineken