Silversea Set to Acquire Crystal Endeavor

Silversea Cruises is set to operate the Crystal Endeavor, as the luxury cruise line has acquired the 200-guest vessel, according to multiple industry sources.

In addition, Silversea has filed to trademark the name Silver Endeavor (and Silver Endeavour) on June 8 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The ship is currently in Gibraltar and could sail for Silversea as soon as later this year following a rebrand, lining up with the 2022-2023 Antarctica season.

The company had previously hinted at expedition newbuilds, and this ship enables the Royal Caribbean Group brand to add capacity quickly in key high-yielding Polar Regions such as Antarctica.

After being delivered to Crystal Cruises from MV Werften in 2021, the luxury expedition ship completed an inaugural Iceland season and a handful of Antarctica cruises before Crystal wound down operations in early 2022.

Sources told Cruise Industry News that multiple cruise lines put in bids for the ship, including brands that were not in the expedition market.