TUI's Mein Schiff 7 Will Be Methanol-Ready

Mein Schiff 7 Steel Cutting

Steel has been cut to start the construction of the 2,900-guest Mein Schiff 7 for TUI Cruises at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland.

The ship will debut in 2024, and the company announced that it will be dual-fuel, also being able to run on methanol, green methanol or bio/e-methanol.

Wybcke Meier, CEO TUI Cruises, was on hand in Turku to make the announcement and push the button to mark the start of construction.

The ship is a sister to the 2018-built Mein Schiff 1 and 2019-built Mein Schiff 2, and completes the current Mein Schiff series being built in Finland.

