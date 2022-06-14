Flow Beverage to Become Official Water of Norwegian Cruise Line

Flow Beverage Corp today announced that it has signed an agreement with Norwegian Cruise Line for Flow Alkaline Spring Water to become the company's official water.

Flow’s CEO, Nicholas Reichenbach, said,: “We are delighted to be partnering with a world class organization like Norwegian. Increasing our presence in the food service sector is one of the key growth pillars we identified in our strategic framework.”

Flow Water is a 100 percent alkaline spring water (pH ±8.1) sourced from an artesian spring in Seawright Springs, Virginia, that contains naturally occurring electrolytes and minerals, according to the company.

Flow comes in a 100 percent recyclable carton, made with up to 75% renewable materials and has a plant-based cap. It is all responsibly sourced and designed to have a low carbon footprint.

Additional details on the product launch between Flow and Norwegian will be made by way of joint announcement in the coming weeks.