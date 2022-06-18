Celebrity Cruises Restart Update: Entire Fleet to be in Service in June
After first welcoming guests back in June 2021, Celebrity Cruises is celebrating the return of its entire fleet later this month.
14 Ships Cruising Again
One year after first resuming service, Celebrity Cruises has added 14 ships back into revenue operations.
The number includes the new Celebrity Beyond, which joined the fleet this April, and the Celebrity Apex, which was delivered to the brand in the pandemic early days.
Here are the ships presently in service:
Celebrity Apex
Capacity at 100%: 2,908 guests
Date: In service since June 19, 2021
Region: Northern Europe
Homeport: Amsterdam (Netherlands)
Length: 7 to 12 nights
Itineraries: British Islands, Norway and Iceland
Celebrity Edge
Capacity at 100%: 2,908 guests
Date: In service since June 26, 2021
Region: Mediterranean
Homeport: Civitavecchia (Italy) and Barcelona (Spain)
Length: 7 nights
Itineraries: Western Mediterranean and Greek Islands
Celebrity Silhouette
Capacity at 100%: 2,894 guests
Date: In service since July 3, 2021
Region: Northern Europe
Homeport: Southampton (England)
Length: 14 nights
Itineraries: British Islands and Iceland
Celebrity Flora
Capacity at 100%: 100 guests
Date: In service since July 4, 2021
Region: Galapagos
Homeport: Baltra (Ecuador)
Length: 7 nights
Itineraries: Expeditions to the Galapagos Islands
Celebrity Equinox
Capacity at 100%: 2,850 guests
Date: In service since July 25, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 6 and 8 nights
Itineraries: Western and Eastern Caribbean
Celebrity Xpedition
Capacity at 100%: 100 guests
Date: In service July 31, 2021
Region: Galapagos
Homeport: Baltra (Ecuador)
Length: 7 nights
Itineraries: Expeditions to the Galapagos Islands
Celebrity Reflection
Capacity at 100%: 2,994 guests
Date: In service since November 6, 2021
Region: Mediterranean
Homeport: Civitavecchia (Italy)
Length: 10 and 11 nights
Itineraries: Eastern and Western Mediterranean
Celebrity Constellation
Capacity at 100%: 2,034 guests
Date: In service since November 7, 2021
Region: Mediterranean
Homeport: Ravenna (Italy)
Length: 9 and 10 nights
Itineraries: Eastern and Western Mediterranean
Celebrity Xploration
Capacity at 100%: 16 guests
Date: In service since January 2022
Region: Galapagos
Homeport: Baltra (Ecuador)
Length: 7 nights
Itineraries: Expeditions to the Galapagos Islands
Celebrity Millennium
Capacity at 100%: 2,038 guests
Date: In service since Jan 31, 2022
Region: Alaska
Homeport: Seaward (United States) and Vancouver (Canada)
Length: 7 nights
Itineraries: Open-jaw cruises visiting Hubbard Glacier, Icy Strait Point, Skagway, Juneau and Ketchikan
Celebrity Summit
Capacity at 100%: 2,038 guests
Date: In service since February 14, 2022
Region: U.S. East Coast
Homeport: Cape Liberty (United States)
Length: 7 nights
Itineraries: Bermuda with three days in King’s Wharf
Celebrity Eclipse
Capacity at 100%: 2,850 guests
Date: In service since April 23, 2022
Region: Alaska
Homeport: Vancouver (Canada)
Length: 7 nights
Itineraries: Alaska and Canada – Hubbard Glacier, Icy Strait Point, Juneau and Ketchikan
Celebrity Beyond
Capacity at 100%: 2,908 guests
Date: In service since April 27, 2022
Region: Mediterranean
Homeport: Barcelona (Spain) and Civitavecchia (Italy)
Length: 9 and 10 nights
Itineraries: Western Mediterranean and Greek Islands
Celebrity Solstice
Capacity at 100%: 2,850 guests
Date: In service since May 6, 2022
Region: Alaska
Homeport: Seattle (United States)
Length: 7 nights
Itineraries: Alaska and Canada – Juneau, Skagway, Tracy Arm Fjord, Ketchikan and Victoria
Infinity Completes Restart Plan
Completing Celebrity’s restart plan, the Celebrity Infinity is set to launch service in the Caribbean later this month. In 2023, the premium brand is also welcoming a newbuild, the Celebrity Ascent.
Here are the planned restart dates and details:
Celebrity Infinity
Capacity at 100%: 2,036 guests
Date: June 25, 2022
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 7 nights
First itinerary: Key West, Bimini, Grand Turk and Puerto Plata
Celebrity Ascent
Capacity at 100%: 3,260 guests
Date: December 3, 2023
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 7 nights
First itinerary: St. Maarten, St. Thomas and Puerto Plata