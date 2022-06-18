Celebrity Cruises Restart Update: Entire Fleet to be in Service in June

After first welcoming guests back in June 2021, Celebrity Cruises is celebrating the return of its entire fleet later this month.

14 Ships Cruising Again

One year after first resuming service, Celebrity Cruises has added 14 ships back into revenue operations.

The number includes the new Celebrity Beyond, which joined the fleet this April, and the Celebrity Apex, which was delivered to the brand in the pandemic early days.

Here are the ships presently in service:

Celebrity Apex

Capacity at 100%: 2,908 guests

Date: In service since June 19, 2021

Region: Northern Europe

Homeport: Amsterdam (Netherlands)

Length: 7 to 12 nights

Itineraries: British Islands, Norway and Iceland

Celebrity Edge

Capacity at 100%: 2,908 guests

Date: In service since June 26, 2021

Region: Mediterranean

Homeport: Civitavecchia (Italy) and Barcelona (Spain)

Length: 7 nights

Itineraries: Western Mediterranean and Greek Islands

Celebrity Silhouette

Capacity at 100%: 2,894 guests

Date: In service since July 3, 2021

Region: Northern Europe

Homeport: Southampton (England)

Length: 14 nights

Itineraries: British Islands and Iceland

Celebrity Flora

Capacity at 100%: 100 guests

Date: In service since July 4, 2021

Region: Galapagos

Homeport: Baltra (Ecuador)

Length: 7 nights

Itineraries: Expeditions to the Galapagos Islands

Celebrity Equinox

Capacity at 100%: 2,850 guests

Date: In service since July 25, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 6 and 8 nights

Itineraries: Western and Eastern Caribbean

Celebrity Xpedition

Capacity at 100%: 100 guests

Date: In service July 31, 2021

Region: Galapagos

Homeport: Baltra (Ecuador)

Length: 7 nights

Itineraries: Expeditions to the Galapagos Islands

Celebrity Reflection

Capacity at 100%: 2,994 guests

Date: In service since November 6, 2021

Region: Mediterranean

Homeport: Civitavecchia (Italy)

Length: 10 and 11 nights

Itineraries: Eastern and Western Mediterranean

Celebrity Constellation

Capacity at 100%: 2,034 guests

Date: In service since November 7, 2021

Region: Mediterranean

Homeport: Ravenna (Italy)

Length: 9 and 10 nights

Itineraries: Eastern and Western Mediterranean

Celebrity Xploration

Capacity at 100%: 16 guests

Date: In service since January 2022

Region: Galapagos

Homeport: Baltra (Ecuador)

Length: 7 nights

Itineraries: Expeditions to the Galapagos Islands

Celebrity Millennium

Capacity at 100%: 2,038 guests

Date: In service since Jan 31, 2022

Region: Alaska

Homeport: Seaward (United States) and Vancouver (Canada)

Length: 7 nights

Itineraries: Open-jaw cruises visiting Hubbard Glacier, Icy Strait Point, Skagway, Juneau and Ketchikan

Celebrity Summit

Capacity at 100%: 2,038 guests

Date: In service since February 14, 2022

Region: U.S. East Coast

Homeport: Cape Liberty (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itineraries: Bermuda with three days in King’s Wharf

Celebrity Eclipse

Capacity at 100%: 2,850 guests

Date: In service since April 23, 2022

Region: Alaska

Homeport: Vancouver (Canada)

Length: 7 nights

Itineraries: Alaska and Canada – Hubbard Glacier, Icy Strait Point, Juneau and Ketchikan

Celebrity Beyond

Capacity at 100%: 2,908 guests

Date: In service since April 27, 2022

Region: Mediterranean

Homeport: Barcelona (Spain) and Civitavecchia (Italy)

Length: 9 and 10 nights

Itineraries: Western Mediterranean and Greek Islands

Celebrity Solstice

Capacity at 100%: 2,850 guests

Date: In service since May 6, 2022

Region: Alaska

Homeport: Seattle (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itineraries: Alaska and Canada – Juneau, Skagway, Tracy Arm Fjord, Ketchikan and Victoria

Infinity Completes Restart Plan

Completing Celebrity’s restart plan, the Celebrity Infinity is set to launch service in the Caribbean later this month. In 2023, the premium brand is also welcoming a newbuild, the Celebrity Ascent.

Here are the planned restart dates and details:

Celebrity Infinity

Capacity at 100%: 2,036 guests

Date: June 25, 2022

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 7 nights

First itinerary: Key West, Bimini, Grand Turk and Puerto Plata

Celebrity Ascent

Capacity at 100%: 3,260 guests

Date: December 3, 2023

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 7 nights

First itinerary: St. Maarten, St. Thomas and Puerto Plata