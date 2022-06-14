Another Carnival Corp. Ship Sold; AIDAvita to Leave Fleet

AIDAvita

AIDA Cruises has announced the 1,270-guest AIDAvita will not resume service. 

The company did not release further details, but the 2002-built ship should make a modern acquisition for another company, and would represent one of the newest cruise ships to exit a modern brand.

"Guests who have already booked a voyage with AIDAvita will be contacted and informed about their new travel choices or rebooking options," AIDA said, in a press release, as the ship was expected to sail in the Baltic this summer.

"For example, AIDAbella will take over AIDAvita's Great Winter Break routes. The voyages will take 43 and 44 days, respectively, from Hamburg to the Caribbean and back. In 21 or 26 days, guests can sail to the Canary Islands and back to Hamburg. The three cruises "Autumnal Northern Lights" from/to Hamburg will also be taken over by AIDAbella. Guests of AIDAvita can, of course, also choose another cruise from the diverse AIDA program until winter 2023/24. "

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

AB Inbev News
Qatar

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

75 Ships | 169,174 Berths | $49 Billion | View

Magicman

New 2022 Annual Report

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Highlights:

100% Overview

Capacity Data

Through 2027

Regional Data

Brand by Brand

Order Today

Cruise Maryland

2022 Expedition Report

2022 Expedition Market Report Cover

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

Supply Data

All Operators

190+ Pages

PDF Download

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report