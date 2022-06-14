Another Carnival Corp. Ship Sold; AIDAvita to Leave Fleet

AIDA Cruises has announced the 1,270-guest AIDAvita will not resume service.

The company did not release further details, but the 2002-built ship should make a modern acquisition for another company, and would represent one of the newest cruise ships to exit a modern brand.

"Guests who have already booked a voyage with AIDAvita will be contacted and informed about their new travel choices or rebooking options," AIDA said, in a press release, as the ship was expected to sail in the Baltic this summer.

"For example, AIDAbella will take over AIDAvita's Great Winter Break routes. The voyages will take 43 and 44 days, respectively, from Hamburg to the Caribbean and back. In 21 or 26 days, guests can sail to the Canary Islands and back to Hamburg. The three cruises "Autumnal Northern Lights" from/to Hamburg will also be taken over by AIDAbella. Guests of AIDAvita can, of course, also choose another cruise from the diverse AIDA program until winter 2023/24. "