MSC Announces New Culinary Options for World Europa

The new MSC World Europa will 30 different international and immersive food and beverage concepts when she launches in Dubai later this year.

Jacques Van Staden, Vice President of Food & Beverage, MSC Cruises, said: “The food and beverage experience on board MSC World Europa – much like the ship itself – has been designed with the future in mind, from sustainable sourcing and fresh farm-to-ocean ingredients, we have pulled out all the stops to offer a varied and unabridged dining offering for the next generation cruiser. Each new concept aims to go beyond what traditional venues achieved in the past and focus on crafted, artisanal and immersive experiences that will revolutionize the place dining holds in the overall cruise experience. We are eager for guests to discover what we have in store and savour the world while traveling with us.”

The MSC World Europa’s offering includes 20 bars and lounges, and 13 next-level dining venues, the company said.

Notable Bar and Drink Options:

Coffee Emporium. This sleek and modern coffee house is a coffee connoisseur’s dream. Choose from some of the world’s best coffee beans, including a signature blend roasted on board and Rainforest Alliance Certified Lavazza Tierra for Planet. Lavazza, one of the world’s leading coffee roasters will develop a very special MSC signature roast, which can also be taken home. All of these special coffees can be enjoyed in the buzzy café or on the outdoor patio from morning through to cocktail hour, where a mean espresso martini will be the order of the day.

Raj Polo Tea House takes a step back in time to turn-of-the-century India, where Indian and Eglish tea traditions converge in a relaxing tropical setting.

Masters of the Sea: MSC Cruises’ signature British pub reaches new heights, both literally and figuratively. The new locale features two levels from which to enjoy live music and drinks, and includes a full-scale onboard micro-brewery where MSC signature beers will be brewed directly on board, thanks to a new collaboration an award-winning master brewer with details to be revealed very soon.

The Gin Project is a must-stop shop for gin aficionados with over 70 craft gins, with classic cocktails expertly prepared by gin-tenders along with a vintage Crawley’s shaker, where guests can test their hand at shaking their own botanical cocktails.

Elixir - Mixology Bar is THE “It Bar” for cool and edgy cocktails, with expert mixologists creating handcrafted concoctions, featuring delicious Fever Tree mixers. This space also offers an outdoor terrace to enjoy pre- and post-meal beverages.

Fizz - Champagne Bar elevates the bubbles experience from previous ships with a dedicated venue.



Other new hotspots include a healthy green Zest - Juice Bar, the Malt Lounge for fine cigars with an incredible choice of whisky or cognac, Sweet Temptations – the ultimate gelato and frozen yoghurt bar, where kids can build their own frozen yoghurt and magnum ice cream bars, and many more to be discovered on board.

Notable Dining Options:

Chef’s Garden Kitchen is an oasis for foodies that focuses on flavorful, seasonal farm-to-ocean cooking, with hydroponic microgreens grown and harvested directly onboard. The microgreens and lush greenery serve as the ultimate backdrop, set against an open chef’s table kitchen and complete with al fresco dining options.

La Pescaderia offers a fresh selection of seafood in a market-style setting, complete with a fresh fish display, where guests may choose their whole fish or from a selection of takeaway options.

Luna Park Pizza & Burger is a casual buffet, featuring bright ambiance and inventive design elements for all ages. The interactive experience includes family games and a fun menu featuring classic American fare from “coney dogs” and salted pretzels to funnel cake.

Perennial specialty restaurant favorites will also be found onboard, including the American-style steakhouse Butcher’s Cut, fun and flavourful Asian-inspired Kaito Teppanyaki & Sushi Bar, and newly launched Latin American street food-inspired Hola! Tacos & Cantina.

Main dining options are served in Bubbles, La Foglia, Esagono, Hexagon Restaurants, Il Mercato Buffet and La Brasserie Buffet. Aurea guests will also enjoy exclusive access to Les Dunes Restaurant.

Departing Dubai on March 25, 2023, the MSC World Europa will head to the Mediterranean Sea. In summer 2023, she will offer seven-night cruises calling at the Italian ports of Genoa, Naples and Messina, as well as Valletta in Malta, Barcelona in Spain and Marseille in France.