First Photos: Disney Wish Makes Technical Call in the Azores

The brand new Disney Wish has made a technical call in Ponta Delgada in the Azores on Monday.

The ship was handed over to Disney Cruise Line last Thursday from Meyer Werft; she is now heading to her homeport of Port Canaveral in Florida for inaugural festivities.

A technical call often involves loading supplies and bunkering fuel.

The LNG-powered ship is due to arrive in Port Canaveral later this month ahead of starting revenue service in July, as the new Disney ship will offer year-round itineraries from the Florida port.

The Wish is the fifth cruise ship for the brand, following the Magic, Wonder, Dream and Fantasy. Two more newbuilds, sisters to the Wish, will join the fleet in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

Photos by Antonio Simas