First Photos: Disney Wish Makes Technical Call in the Azores

Disney Wish

The brand new Disney Wish has made a technical call in Ponta Delgada in the Azores on Monday. 

Disney Wish

The ship was handed over to Disney Cruise Line last Thursday from Meyer Werft; she is now heading to her homeport of Port Canaveral in Florida for inaugural festivities. 

Disney Wish

A technical call often involves loading supplies and bunkering fuel. 

The LNG-powered ship is due to arrive in Port Canaveral later this month ahead of starting revenue service in July, as the new Disney ship will offer year-round itineraries from the Florida port.

The Wish is the fifth cruise ship for the brand, following the Magic, Wonder, Dream and Fantasy. Two more newbuilds, sisters to the Wish, will join the fleet in 2024 and 2025, respectively. 

Photos by Antonio Simas

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

One Ocean

Cruise Ship Orderbook

75 Ships | 169,174 Berths | $49 Billion | View

Remy Cointreau

New 2022 Annual Report

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Highlights:

100% Overview

Capacity Data

Through 2027

Regional Data

Brand by Brand

Order Today

SMM

2022 Expedition Report

2022 Expedition Market Report Cover

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

Supply Data

All Operators

190+ Pages

PDF Download

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Annual Report