Whitewater

Another Rough Trading Day for Cruise Line Stocks

Carnival Mardi Gras

Monday June 13 continued the downward trend for cruise line stocks.

With the worldwide stock market again getting hit due to inflation and recession fears, cruise line operators were down significantly.

Carnival Corporation dipped to $9.77 during the day before closing at $9.91, down 10.3 percent from Friday and well off its 52-week high of $30.77.

Royal Caribbean Cruises also saw a rough day, closing down 9.7 percent at $41.30.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings closed down more than 12 percent at $11.55.

Lindblad Expeditions had the worst day of all, closing down 18 percent at $10.35.

While the day was heavily red, it wasn’t as bad as “Black Monday” in 2020, which saw cruise line stocks lose more than 20 percent on coronavirus fears at the time.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

Qatar

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

SQLearn

Cruise Ship Orderbook

75 Ships | 169,174 Berths | $49 Billion | View

Magicman

New 2022 Annual Report

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Highlights:

100% Overview

Capacity Data

Through 2027

Regional Data

Brand by Brand

Order Today

Amsterdam

2022 Expedition Report

2022 Expedition Market Report Cover

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

Supply Data

All Operators

190+ Pages

PDF Download

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report