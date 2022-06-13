Another Rough Trading Day for Cruise Line Stocks

Monday June 13 continued the downward trend for cruise line stocks.

With the worldwide stock market again getting hit due to inflation and recession fears, cruise line operators were down significantly.

Carnival Corporation dipped to $9.77 during the day before closing at $9.91, down 10.3 percent from Friday and well off its 52-week high of $30.77.

Royal Caribbean Cruises also saw a rough day, closing down 9.7 percent at $41.30.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings closed down more than 12 percent at $11.55.

Lindblad Expeditions had the worst day of all, closing down 18 percent at $10.35.

While the day was heavily red, it wasn’t as bad as “Black Monday” in 2020, which saw cruise line stocks lose more than 20 percent on coronavirus fears at the time.