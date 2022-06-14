Fincantieri to Install Solar Farms to Reduce GHG Emissions

Fincantieri and Renovit, a Snam subsidiary and an associate company of CDP Equity (CDPE) that operates in the energy efficiency sector, have announced an agreement for the construction of solar farms at five Italian Fincantieri production sites, with the aim of ensuring savings on energy bills and contributing to the broader objectives of reducing Greenhouse Gases (GHG) emissions.

Plans call for the supply, installation and management by Renovit of 22,000 solar panels for a duration of 15 years at Fincantieri’s shipyards in Marghera (Veneto), Monfalcone (Friuli-Venezia Giulia), Riva Trigoso and Sestri Ponente (Liguria) and at the engine production plant in Modugno - Bari (Apulia) of the subsidiary Isotta Fraschini Motori.

Renovit is acting through its wholly-owned subsidiary TEP Energy Solution. Fincantieri SI, a Fincantieri Group company active in the field of electrical, electronic and electromechanical industrial plants and components, has already contributed to the design of the plants and will participate in their construction.

The 22,000 solar panels will cover an area said to be more than 50,000 square metres and will have a total capacity of about 10 MW.

According to Fincantieri, the plants will enable it to achieve energy cost savings estimated at between 75% and 100%. Thus, the company will reduce the need to purchase energy from the grid and increase its energy independence, an increasingly relevant factor to the Group’s strategy.

Fincantieri stated that these agreements are part of its energy efficiency strategy for the reduction of GHG emissions already initiated within its production sites, with initiatives such as the purchase of energy from certified renewable sources and the adoption of highly efficient and remotely managed indoor and outdoor lighting systems, as well as the introduction of efficient and functional ventilation and compressed air generation systems.

Furthermore, the collaboration with Fincantieri is part of Renovit's strategy to decarbonise the country through a variety of energy efficiency projects.