Princess Sweepstakes Offers a Chance to Win Porsche

Porsche and Princess fans can win a one-of-one, customized, all-electric Porsche Taycan, as part of the cruise line's recently announced partnership with the Porsche Club of America.

The vehicle is emblazoned with the cruise line's iconic seawitch, in a fashion similar to the design that adorns the bow of every Princess ship, according to a press release.

The sweepstakes takes place June 13 through November 30, 2022 and is available to residents of North America*. Entering the sweepstakes is easy -- guests can sail on a Princess MedallionClass cruise, purchase a Princess add-on package, make a MedallionPay shoreside purchase or simply get OceanReady for their upcoming voyage, among more ways.

"Like a Princess MedallionClass cruise, a Porsche Taycan is a technological masterpiece that delivers a unique and truly emotional experience," said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. "There's no better way to build on the excitement of our new partnership with the Porsche Club of America than by putting a Princess and Porsche enthusiast into the driver's seat of a sensational new luxury sportscar to create a priceless experience."

Fans can enter this exciting sweepstakes through a variety of methods with each method counting as one entry. These include:

  • Sailing with Princess between June and November 2022 (1 entry)
  • Getting OceanReady between June and November 2022 for any future voyage (1 entry)
  • Buying a MedallionClass accessory pre-cruise between June and November 2022 (1 entry)
  • Making a MedallionPay Shoreside purchase between June and November 2022 (1 entry per port use)
  • Purchasing Princess Premier add-on or upgrading from Princess Plus to Princess Premier between June and November 2022 (1 entry) - does not require sailing in the same time period
  • Registering to win at www.princess.com/taycansweepstakes (1 entry)
  • Registering at any Porsche Club of America Event between June and November 

Complete rules can be found on www.princess.com/taycansweepstakes. The winner will be selected in a random drawing December 15, 2022.

 

