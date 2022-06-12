Holland America’s Westerdam Resumes Service from Seattle

As the tenth vessel to resume service for Holland America Line, the Westerdam is welcoming guests back today in Seattle.

Returning after a two-year hiatus, the ship is kicking off a summer season in Alaska and Canada. Extending through September 25, the program comprises a total of 16 cruises in the region.

Sailing from Seattle on Sundays, the week-long voyages will feature visits to Victoria, Ketchikan, Juneau and Sitka, in addition to scenic cruising at the Puget Sound, the Stephens Passage and the Hubbard Glacier.

In October, the 2004-built is set to depart on a 36-night repositioning cruise ahead of a winter season in Australia and New Zealand.

The month-long cruise also sails from the Port of Seattle and includes stops in several South Pacific destinations, such as Fiji, Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea and New Caledonia.

Before arriving in Sydney, the voyage’s final port, the ship is also visiting three Hawaiian ports, in addition to three ports in Australia.

Part of Holland America’s Vista-Class, the Westerdam originally entered service in 2004. At 82,000 tons, the 2,000-guest vessel offers an array of dining, entertainment and bar venues.

In 2017, it was subject to a major refit that saw upgrades to several public areas, in addition to the creation of new features.

Among them is the Explorations Central, which provides travel resources and enrichment opportunities for guests, and the Billboard Onboard, where two pianists perform shows centered around facts and figures of the music industry.

Previously, in 2015, the Westerdam was among the first ships of the fleet to undergo a “suite transformation” as part of Holland America Line’s $300 million effort to upgrade its top staterooms.

After first welcoming guests back in July 2021, Holland America now has most of its fleet back into revenue service.

The only vessel left to restart regular operations, the Volendam, is currently being used as a floating hotel for Ukrainian refugees in the Netherlands.

Upon completing the humanitarian charter, the ship is set to resume service in Europe, offering a series of Mediterranean cruises starting in late September.