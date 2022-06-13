Adventure Canada Resumes Service with St. Lawrence Expedition

Another expedition operator has resumed service as Adventure Canada kicked off its 2022 season in the North Atlantic and the Canadian Arctic earlier this month.

Sailing seasonally for the operator, the Ocean Endeavour welcomed guests back on June 1, embarking on a 12-night expedition on the St. Lawrence River.

Called “Mighty St. Lawrence,” the voyage sailed from Quebec City to Saint-Pierre and included calls in Tadoussac, Saguenay, Baie Comeau, Gaspé, Bonaventure Island, Lennox Island, Prince Edward Island, Magdalen Islands and others.

Continuing its expedition program, the 198-guest vessel is now set to offer additional voyages in the North Atlantic, the Canadian Arctic, and more.

Itineraries include the “Newfoundland Circumnavigation” expedition, which departed from St. John’s on June 12.

Over 12 nights, the expedition sails to six destinations on the Newfoundland and Labrador Province, including Red Bay, the Gros Morne National Park and Miawpukek.

Before returning to St. John’s, the Ocean Endeavour will also visit Saint-Pierre, a French territory in North America.

In July, the vessel is set to reach the High Arctic before offering Northwest Passage and Greenland expeditions in August and September.

Built as a Soviet cruise-ferry, the Ocean Endeavour originally entered service in 1981.

Following a conversion into a full-time cruise ship in the 1990s, it sailed for several brands, including Mano Cruises and Kristina Cruises.

After receiving its current name in 2014, the 13,000-ton ship has been mainly deployed in expedition to polar and remote areas.

According to Adventure Canada, the ice-strengthened vessel features spacious interiors, in addition to 20 zodiacs, advanced navigation systems and stabilizers.

With capacity for 198 passengers and 124 crew members, the ship also offers a selection of public areas including a 24-hour library, a pool deck, a gym, a sauna, a restaurant and three lounges.

Other facilities include a medical clinic, a laundry and a panoramic top-deck observation platform.