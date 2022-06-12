Greater Victoria Harbour Authority To Search for New CEO

The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority (GVHA) will begin the search for a new CEO after Ian Robertson announced his plan to retire in early 2023, the port said in a prepared statement on June 10, 2022.

Robertson joined the organization in 2015 and has directed the port authority on key strategic goals and objectives during this time. Under his leadership, the GVHA said it began a path toward meaningful reconciliation with Lekwungen Peoples, improved the facilities it owns through infrastructure development and expansion projects, and sustainably managed cruise in Greater Victoria.

“Ian has been a tremendous asset for our organization and has provided confident and meaningful leadership for his team, particularly the strength shown over the past two years” said Christine Willow, Chair, Board of Directors of the GVHA. “The departure of any leader presents challenges for any organization, but I am confident that we are in a place to begin the next chapter thanks to his hard work and dedication.”

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Robertson worked with business leaders to advocate for support for the tourism industry in the region. He also played a key role in the safe resumption of the cruise industry in Canada through his advocacy efforts at a municipal, provincial, and federal level with both industry and government partners.

“Leading this organization has been the ultimate career highlight for me, and I am proud of the work that has been accomplished and the team that I have had the privilege to work with every day,” said Robertson. “I will be forever grateful for the opportunity that I was given to join the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority as CEO. Now, it’s time for me to enjoy life and spend more time with my wife Pam, our boys, and our soon-to-arrive grandson!”

The GVHA will issue a request for proposals for an executive search firm to undertake the recruiting and hiring process. Robertson will remain with the organization until the new CEO is in place, likely in early 2023.

Robertson will retire following a decades-long career, including roles with the Tourism Industry Association of BC and Rocky Mountaineer. Robertson also served two terms as an elected Park Commissioner with the City of Vancouver and as Chair of the Park Board in 2006/2007, led the recovery and restoration efforts following a devastating windstorm that significantly damaged the seawall and saw the loss of over ten thousand trees in Stanley Park.