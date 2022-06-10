Whitewater

Carnival Freedom Returns to Service

Carnival Freedom Repair

The Carnival Freedom’s funnel technical repair is complete after stopping at Grand Bahama Shipyard.

Following a fire in May, the ship's funnel was trimmed down for the time being. The traditional Carnival "whale tail" will be added back to the ship during her next scheduled drydock.

Carnival Freedom Repair

The Carnival Freedom now returns to guest operations Saturday, June 11 from Port Canaveral, Fla.

The Carnival Freedom will depart from Port Canaveral Saturday at approximately 3:30 pm on a five-day cruise to Nassau, Princess Cays and Grand Turk.

