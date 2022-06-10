Assa Abloy

Cruise Line Stocks Dragged Down by Market and Inflation Concerns

Symphony of the Seas

With the Dow Jones down more than 600 points today on inflation concerns, the stocks of the three main publicly traded cruise company continued to drop as well, despite the U.S. government announcing that it will no longer require COVID-19 testing of inbound air travelers to the United States, which is good news to the cruise industry.

Financial sources said cruise stocks continued to drop from concerns about high fuel costs, supply chain issues and labor shortages. In addition, is the impact of the Russian-Ukraine war and the potential for recession in the United States.

U.S. inflation is reported to have a hit a 40-year high of 8.6 percent as food, gas and housing costs have risen.

Carnival Corporation closed at $11.05 from opening at $11.56 this morning; Royal Caribbean closed at $45.75 from opening at $48.05 and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings closed at $13.16 from opening at $13.50.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

Cruise Industry News GCSI
Qatar

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

One Ocean

Cruise Ship Orderbook

75 Ships | 169,174 Berths | $49 Billion | View

DL Services

New 2022 Annual Report

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Highlights:

100% Overview

Capacity Data

Through 2027

Regional Data

Brand by Brand

Order Today

Davit

2022 Expedition Report

2022 Expedition Market Report Cover

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

Supply Data

All Operators

190+ Pages

PDF Download

Order Today

MHA