Scenic Expands Reach in 2024 to Australia and Pacific

Upscale cruise operator Scenic has unveiled 13 new voyages that include the Australia, Indonesia, and The Pacific Islands collection for 2024.

Adding to the exploration possibilities, guests can for the first time, combine Scenic’s discovery ocean voyages from the collection with land journeys and city stays, diving deeper into the local cultures and highlights.

The Scenic Eclipse II, which is set to launch in 2023, will visit the new destinations in 2024 – where guests can uncover new corners and climates of the world on personalized excursions and exclusive Scenic Enrich experiences.

Destinations on the Scenic Eclipse cruises for 2024 include in-depth discovery cruises of the Easter Islands, The Kimberley Coastline and Fiji.

The 19-day Journey Across the Pacific: Easter Island & French Polynesia voyage, departs March 13, 2024, sails from Valparaiso to Papeete, with visits to Robinson Crusoe Island, Alexander Selkirk Island, Hanga Roa (Easter Island), Pircairn Island and Fakarava.

A Discover The Kimberley Coastline: an 11-day Ancient Wilderness Voyage sailing on six dates between May 10 and August 18, 2024, explores Australia’s indigenous culture and natural wonders. Sailing from Darwin to Broome, the cruise visits King George and Hunter Riers, Bigge Island, Montgomery Reef, Talbot Bat, Buccaneer Archipelago and Lacepede Island Nature Reserve.

Within the 13-day Reefs & Volcanic Islands cruise from Tahiti to Fiji, guests experience the well-known limestone caves on Sawa I Lau, villages on Fulanga Island, Bora Bora, Aitutaki Atoll, Palmerston Island Alofi, Vanua Balavu and Ovalau, before arriving in Nadi. It departs March 31, 2024.

Guests booking any of these unique voyages can save up to 20 percent percent when paying in full 12 months prior to departure.