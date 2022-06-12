Aurora Announces New Antarctica, Arctic and British Isles Voyages

The Greg Mortimer in Antarctica

Aurora Expeditions has announced its 2023/2024 Antarctica and 2023 Arctic and British Isles voyages aboard the new the Sylvia Earle and the Greg Mortimer.

“We are thrilled to launch our new Antarctica season, where we have continued to build on our pioneering heritage in exploring this region,” said Hayley Peacock-Gower, Chief Marketing Officer of Aurora Expeditions.

Aurora's new expeditions feature six innovative itineraries, including the Antarctic Explorer Express, which appealing to those seeking a briefer adventure to the Antarctic Peninsula, the company said, in a press release.

In addition, Aurora’s 2023 Arctic and British Isles voyages will include five new itineraries for travelers to choose from. The new Svalbard in Depth itinerary offers expeditioners extra time for deeper exploration in this region.

“Alongside our well-loved classic itineraries, we have continued to innovate and offer new and varied ways for our expeditioners to discover this awe-inspiring destination, whether it be via our numerous fly-sail options, voyages ranging from nine  to 24 days, or the introduction of new itinerary combinations that are not offered by other operators in the market. In the Arctic and British Isles, Aurora Expeditions’ expeditioners are also being given a wealth of new wild and remote voyages to choose from, all sailing on our brand-new vessel, the Sylvia Earle,” added Peacock-Gower.

Among hte highlights, guests will sail across the Arctic Circle to the High Arctic in the 15-day Iceland, Jan Mayen, Svalbard voyage. They will also be able to explore Ireland’s rugged west coast, the Hebrides, Orkney and Shetland Islands over 17 days in the British Isles voyage.

“We look forward to bringing out the adventurer in each of our expeditioners across our upcoming voyages, with our Expedition Team helping to push their boundaries and inspiring deeper exploration, understanding and connection to some of the most important and awe-inspiring locations within the natural world,” stated Peacock-Gower.

Aurora also offers expeditioners up to 25% early booking discount for bookings made until 30 June to celebrate the season launch.

